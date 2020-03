BRIEF-Åf Pöyry Announces Measures Due To Effects Of COVID-19

March 31 (Reuters) - AF Poyry AB:

* ÅF PÖYRY PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 AND ANNOUNCES MEASURES

* SOME 1 000 CONSULTANTS WILL BE PLACED ON SHORT-TERM WORK ALLOWANCES,

* ACTIVITIES INCLUDE SHORT-TERM WORK ALLOWANCES, POSTPONED INVESTMENTS AND FURTHER COST REDUCTIONS.

* AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT IN SWEDEN IS AFFECTED, AND RECENTLY THREE LARGE CLIENTS ANNOUNCED A TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN WORKING HOURS

* SHORT-TERM WORK ALLOWANCES WILL ALSO BE APPLIED FOR ADMINISTRATIVE EMPLOYEES, WHERE RELEVANT.

* INVESTMENT PROGRAMME CONNECTED TO SYSTEMS PLATFORM WILL BE REVIEWED AND ADAPTED TO CURRENT SITUATION

* COST SAVINGS PROGRAMME OF SEK 120M ANNOUNCED IN PREVIOUS INTERIM REPORT WILL BE INCREASED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)