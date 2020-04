BRIEF-ÅF Pöyry Q1 EBITA Up At SEK 474 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - AF Poyry AB:

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 5,255 MILLION (4,389)

* Q1 EBITA, EXCLUDING. ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY, WAS SEK 474 MILLION (390)

* Q1 EBITA TOTALLED SEK 474 MILLION (327)

* CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY HAD A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON NET SALES

* GROWTH WAS POSITIVE IN THREE OUT OF FIVE DIVISIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EFFECTS OF COVID-19 HAVE VARIED DEPENDING ON INDUSTRY SEGMENT AND MARKET

* DEMAND IN INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION WAS GENERALLY GOOD DURING QUARTER, BUT WE NOTED A CERTAIN IMPACT ON BUILDINGS SEGMENT TOWARDS END OF QUARTER

* PROCESS INDUSTRIES DIVISION PERFORMED WELL DURING QUARTER AND HAS NOT YET NOTED ANY SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* OUTLOOK WE FIND OURSELVES IN A MARKET SITUATION THAT IS BOTH UNCERTAIN AND DIFFICULT TO ASSESS, AND EXPECT EFFECTS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON NET SALES IN Q2

* WE STILL SEE GOOD LEVELS OF ACTIVITY IN MANY PARTS OF OUR CUSTOMER SEGMENTS

* HOWEVER, NEGATIVE EFFECTS IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY AND DELAYED PROJECTS AND INVESTMENT DECISIONS IN OTHER SEGMENTS ARE TO BE EXPECTED