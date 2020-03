March 24 (Reuters) - AF Poyry AB:

* ÅF PÖYRY WITHDRAWS PROPOSED DIVIDEND DUE TO COVID-19 AND EXTEND CREDIT FACILITIES

* AF POYRY AB - HAS DECIDED TODAY TO WITHDRAW EARLIER PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF SEK 5 PER SHARE.