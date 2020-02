Feb 27 (Reuters) - F-Secure Oyj:

* F-SECURE EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH NIFTY ON IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES

* CYBER SECURITY PROVIDER F-SECURE AND NIFTY, JAPAN’S LEADING INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDER (ISP), ANNOUNCED THEY WERE EXPANDING THEIR PARTNERSHIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)