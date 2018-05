May 4 (Reuters) - F-SECURE OYJ:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 43.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPANY'S OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS UNCHANGED