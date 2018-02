Feb 9 (Reuters) - F-SECURE OYJ:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍44.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBIT EUR ‍3.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES FY DIVIDEND OF EUR ‍0.04​ / EARNINGS PER SHARE

* ‍2018 REVENUE FROM CORPORATE SECURITY IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY OVER 15% COMPARED TO 2017​

* 2018 ‍REVENUE FROM CONSUMER SECURITY IS EXPECTED TO STAY AT SAME LEVEL AS IN 2017.​

* ‍2018 EBIT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 8-12MEUR​