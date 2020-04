April 9 (Reuters) - F-Secure Oyj:

* F-SECURE WITHDRAWS ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 RELATED MARKET UNCERTAINTIES – BEGINNING OF THE YEAR AS EXPECTED

* PROVIDES A NEW OUTLOOK AS SOON AS DEEMED POSSIBLE

* OPERATIONS HAVE PERFORMED AS EXPECTED DURING BEGINNING OF YEAR

* PANDEMIC HAS CAUSED UNCERTAINTIES FOR REST OF YEAR

* MARKET UNCERTAINTY IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON CONTRACT RENEWALS