May 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* F-SERIES POSTS BEST APRIL RESULTS IN 18 YEARS WHILE NEW EXPEDITION CLIMBS 26 PERCENT AT RETAIL; NEW NAVIGATOR RETAIL SALES JUMP 135 PERCENT

* FORD MOTOR CO - APRIL 2018 TOTAL U.S. VEHICLE SALES OF 204,651 UNITS, DOWN 4.7 PERCENT

* FORD MOTOR CO - APRIL U.S. FLEET PERFORMANCE IS DOWN 8.6 PERCENT DUE TO ORDER TIMING, WITH SALES OF 67,602 VEHICLES