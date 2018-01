BRIEF-F5 Networks Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.41

Jan 24 (Reuters) - F5 Networks Inc:

* F5 NETWORKS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.41

* Q1 REVENUE $523.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $522 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.26 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, ENDING MARCH 31, COMPANY HAS SET A REVENUE GOAL OF $525 MILLION TO $535 MILLION​

* ‍FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, ENDING MARCH 31, COMPANY HAS SET A GAAP EARNINGS TARGET OF $1.66 TO $1.69 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* ‍ FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, ENDING MARCH 31, COMPANY HAS SET A NON-GAAP EARNINGS TARGET OF $2.24 TO $2.27 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.12, REVENUE VIEW $528.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: