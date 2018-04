April 25 (Reuters) - F5 Networks Inc:

* F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO - SEC FILING

* F5 NETWORKS INC - PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018