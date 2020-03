March 1 (Reuters) - F5 Networks Inc:

* F5 POSTPONES ANALYST AND INVESTOR EVENT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 3

* F5 NETWORKS - DUE TO GROWING CONCERNS AROUND COVID-19, CO ELECTED TO POSTPONE ITS ANALYST AND INVESTOR EVENT SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 3

* F5 NETWORKS - OVER THE WEEKEND, F5 SIMILARLY POSTPONED AGILITY, ITS ANNUAL USER CONFERENCE, PREVIOUSLY PLANNED FOR MARCH 16-19 IN ORLANDO, FLA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: