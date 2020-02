BRIEF-FAA Chief Says Boeing 737 MAX Not Scheduled Yet, But We Continue To Narrow The Issues

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* FAA CHIEF DICKSON SAYS SEEING MORE COMPLETE AND INTEGRATED FROM BOEING IN RECENT WEEKS

* FAA CHIEF SAYS BOEING 737 MAX NOT SCHEDULED YET, BUT WE CONTINUE TO NARROW THE ISSUES

* FAA CHIEF SAYS U.S., EUROPE, CANADA, BRAZIL REGULATORS VERY CLOSELY ALIGNED AT A TECHNICAL LEVEL ON BOEING 737 MAX

* FAA CHIEF SAYS EXPECTS ANY 737 MAX APPPORVAL BY GLOBAL REGULATORS TO BE CLOSE TOGETHER IN TIME, MAY BE DIFFERENCES ON HOW UNGROUNDING IS PUT INTO EFFECT

* FAA CHIEF DICKSON SAYS WORKING WITH AIRLINES AND OTHER AGENCIES TO HELP PREVENT SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

* FAA CHIEF SAYS TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT THE HEALTH OF ITS SUPPLY CHAIN

* FAA CHIEF SAYS EXPECTS BOEING TO START 737 MAX PRODUCTION AT LOW RATE WHEN OUTPUT RESUMES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Hepher in Singapore)