BRIEF-FAA's Dickson says 737 MAX software audit completed

* LONDON - FAA ADMINISTRATOR DICKSON SAYS CERTIFICATION FLIGHT OF 737 MAX MIGHT NOT DEPEND ON RESOLUTION OF WIRING ISSUE AS IT IS A SEPARATE ISSUE TO WHAT GROUNDED THE PLANE

* LONDON - FAA ADMINISTRATOR DICKSON SAYS BOEING HAS NOT LAID OUT A SOLUTION TO WIRING ISSUE

* LONDON - FAA ADMINISTRATOR DICKSON SAYS NOT WORRIED THAT NO SOLUTION TO WIRING ISSUE YET AS BOEING NEEDS TO DEVELOP FULSOME APPROACH TO SOLVE IT

* LONDON - FAA ADMINISTRATOR DICKSON SAYS SOFTWARE AUDIT FOR 737 MAX COMPLETED BUT MAY NEED TO MAKE ADJUSTMENTS, DON’T THINK IT WILL BE A SIGNIFICANT DELAY

* LONDON - FAA ADMINISTRATOR DICKSON SAYS LOOKS LIKE CERTIFICATION FLIGHT FOR 737 MAX WILL BE IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

* LONDON - FAA ADMINISTRATOR DICKSON SAYS ONCE CERTIFICATION FLIGHT HAPPENS THERE WILL BE FEWER VARIABLES AFFECTING TIMELINE OF MAX RETURN Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)