Feb 21 (Reuters) - FABASOFT AG:

* 9MTH SALES UP 14.5 PERCENT AT 24.09 MILLION EUROS

* 9MTH EBIT UP 97.6PCT AT 3.97 MILLION EUROS

* 9MTH RESULT UP 103 PERCENT AT 3.01 MILLION EUROS