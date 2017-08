June 7 (Reuters) - FABASOFT AG:

* ‍FY SALES REVENUE: EUR 28.3 MILLION (EUR 28.4 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2015/2016)​

* FY ‍EBITDA: EUR 4.9 MILLION (EUR 3.9 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2015/2016)​

* FY ‍EBIT: EUR 3.3 MILLION (EUR 2.3 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2015/2016)​

* ‍A DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 0.18 PER DIVIDEND-BEARING SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017​