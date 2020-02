Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fabchem China Ltd:

* RECEIVED APPROVAL TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES

* DELAY IN COMMENCEMENT OF OUR PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES WILL HAVE AN IMPACT TO FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2020

* UPDATES ON 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ("COVID-19") ON GROUP'S PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES