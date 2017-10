Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fabege Ab

* Fabege expands its green MTN programme by SEK 3 bln

* In April 2016, Fabege established an MTN programme of SEK 2 bln subject to special conditions with regard to sustainability and the environment

* Fabege has decided to increase the framework to SEK 5 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)