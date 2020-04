BRIEF-Fabege Q1 Net Operating Income Rises To SEK 520 Mln

April 21 (Reuters) - Fabege AB:

* INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET OPERATING INCOME INCREASED TO SEK 520M (509)

* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DECREASED TO SEK 369M (366)

* Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,574M (1,148), CORRESPONDING TO SEK 4.78 PER SHARE (3.47)

* A QUARTER HAS PROBABLY RARELY, OR NEVER, COMPRISED TWO SUCH DISTINCT HALVES AS THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* YEAR BEGAN WITH NEW, RECORD LEVELS OF RENTS, PROPERTY PRICES AND YIELD REQUIREMENTS

* FABEGE’S FIRST QUARTER WILL GO DOWN IN THE RECORDS AS A STRONG ONE.

* OUR TASK NOW IS TO EMERGE FROM THIS CRISIS AS AN EVEN BETTER COMPANY THAN WE WERE BEFORE

* THE DIVESTMENT OF PELAREN 1 AND TRÄNGKÅREN 7 MEANT THAT RENTAL INCOME FELL BY SEK 43 MILLION AGAINST A COMPARABLE PERIOD

* RENTAL INCOME GREW BY APPROXIMATELY 6 PER CENT (19), OF WHICH ALMOST HALF RELATED TO GROWTH THROUGH TENANTS MOVING INTO COMPLETED PROJECT PROPERTIES

* THE YEAR STARTED STRONGLY WITH RISING RENT LEVELS AND FALLING YIELD REQUIREMENTS ON THE PROPERTY MARKET

* FABEGE WILL NO DOUBT BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* WE HAVE GRANTED DEFERRAL OF Q2 RENTS IN THE SUM OF SEK 84M, OF WHICH SEK 37M REPRESENTS TRANSFERS TO MONTHLY PAYMENTS THAT ARE EXPECTED TO BE PAID DURING THE CURRENT QUARTER.