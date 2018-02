Feb 5 (Reuters) - FABEGE AB:

* Q4 RENTAL INCOME SEK 592‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 532 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍BOARD PROPOSES A FY DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.50 PER SHARE (4.00).​

* Q4 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 279 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 166 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NEW TARGET: THE LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO TARGET IS BEING REDUCED FROM MAX. 55 PER CENT TO MAX. 50 PER CENT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)