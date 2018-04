BRIEF-Fabege Sells Property In Vasastan

April 12 (Reuters) - Fabege AB:

* FABEGE SELLS PROPERTY IN VASASTAN

* SALE IS BEING MADE IN FORM OF A COMPANY, WITH AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 215M

* AMOUNT WILL BE REPORTED UNDER UNREALISED CHANGES IN VALUE IN Q1.

* FABEGE HAS SOLD RESEDAN 3 PROPERTY IN VASASTAN TO PROBITAS.

* IN COMPARISON WITH VALUATION AT START OF YEAR, TRANSACTION RESULTS IN A PROFIT OF SEK 39M BEFORE TAX AND SEK 65M AFTER TAX