Dec 21 (Reuters) - Fabege Ab:

* FABEGE LEASES 13,800 SQM TO SKOLVERKET IN SOLNA BUSINESS PARK

* GREEN LEASE CONTRACT HAS ANNUAL RENT OF AROUND SEK 40 M, AND EXTENDS FOR FIVE YEARS

* SAYS ‍ INVESTMENT IS ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY SEK 170M.​