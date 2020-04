April 2 (Reuters) - Fabryki Mebli Forte SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO IMPLEMENT GROUP’S ECONOMIC DOWNTIME IN APRIL

* STILL WILL EXECUTE ORDERS AND DELIVERIES TO CLIENTS, WHO EXPRESSED READINESS TO PICK UP ORDERS AND CONTINUE SALES OPERATIONS ACCORDING WITH REGULATIONS

* DOWNTIME WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S RESULTS