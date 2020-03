March 19 (Reuters) - Fabryki Mebli Forte SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DECIDES TO TEMPORARY SUSPEND PRODUCTION IN ALL PRODUCTION FACILITIES BETWEEN MARCH 24 TILL APRIL 6

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION COULD BE EXTENDED BY ANOTHER TIME PERIOD IF NECESSARY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: INFORMS THAT CO STILL CARRIES OUT THE ORDERS, DELIVERIES TO ITS CLIENTS AND SALES ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)