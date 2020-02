Feb 26 (Reuters) - FACC AG:

* SALES IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO EUR 596.1 MILLION (COMPARATIVE PERIOD 2018/19: EUR 585.3 MILLION)

* EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 28.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019

* 9-MONTH EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AT EUR 16.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.1 MILLION YEAR AGO