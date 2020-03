BRIEF-FACC AG Plans Not To Distribute Dividend For 2019

March 25 (Reuters) - FACC AG:

* TO CORONAVIRUS NOT POSSIBLE TO FORECAST RESULT FOR 2020 (CORRECTS TYPO)

* ADOPTS KEY STRATEGIC MEASURES TO PREPARE FOR EXPECTED CONSEQUENCES OF COVID 19 CRISIS

* IT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO FORECAST RESULT FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOT TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND FOR SHORT FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* FROM TODAY’S PERSPECTIVE, IMPACT ON GROUP’S EARNINGS FOR 2020 AND AT LEAST ALSO IN 2021 IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO ASSESS

* INVESTMENT BUDGET FOR 2020 IS BEING REVIEWED TO MEET NEEDS OF MARKET

* DECIDED ON PACKAGE OF MEASURES AT THEIR MEETING