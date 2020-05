BRIEF-FACC Q1 EBIT At EUR 13.1 Mln

May 12 (Reuters) - FACC AG:

* REVENUES IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020 AMOUNTED TO EUR 193.7 MILLION (REFERENCE PERIOD 2019: EUR 205.6 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT AT EUR 13.1 MILLION VERSUS EBIT LOSS OF EUR 8.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AT EUR 8.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CURRENTLY, FACC HAS SUFFICIENT CREDIT LINES TO MEET POTENTIAL FUTURE REQUIREMENTS

* WILL PROPOSE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDENDS BE PAID FOR THE SHORT 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SUFFICIENT CREDIT LINES TO ALSO COVER FOR UPCOMING REPAYMENT OF A BOND WITH A VOLUME OF EUR 90 MILLION ON 24 JUNE 2020

* IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO MAKE A SOLID AND RELIABLE FORECAST FOR THE YEAR

* SIGNIFICANT DEMAND AND PRODUCTION RESTRICTIONS ARE TO BE EXPECTED IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 AND THE YEAR AS A WHOLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)