BRIEF-Facebook Announces New Election Partnership With The Atlantic Council

May 17 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL

* FACEBOOK SAYS “IS INVESTING HEAVILY TO PREVENT OUR SERVICE FROM BEING ABUSED DURING ELECTIONS”

* FACEBOOK INC - WILL ALSO USE THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S DIGITAL RESEARCH UNIT MONITORING MISSIONS DURING ELECTIONS AND OTHER “HIGHLY SENSITIVE MOMENTS”

* FACEBOOK - EXPERTS FROM ATLANTIC COUNCIL TO WORK WITH CO'S SECURITY, POLICY & PRODUCT TEAMS TO GET FACEBOOK REAL-TIME INSIGHTS, UPDATES ON EMERGING THREATS