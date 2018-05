May 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK INC ANNOUNCES NEW FEATURE “CLEAR HISTORY” TO PROTECT PEOPLE’S PRIVACY

* FACEBOOK SAYS WITH CLEAR HISTORY FEATURE “WE’LL REMOVE IDENTIFYING INFORMATION SO A HISTORY OF THE WEBSITES AND APPS YOU’VE USED WON’T BE ASSOCIATED WITH YOUR ACCOUNT”

* FACEBOOK SAYS "CLEAR HISTORY" FEATURE WILL ENABLE THE USER TO SEE AND DELETE WEBSITES AND APPS THAT SEND INFORMATION TO CO WHEN USED Source: bit.ly/2HHaD5C Further company coverage: