Jan 17 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS OPTIMISTIC DACA “WILL GET SOLVED”‍​

* CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS "FROM MY CONVERSATIONS WITH LEADERS IN CONGRESS, I BELIEVE THEY WANT TO FIX THIS (DACA)"‍​ Source: bit.ly/2fRkKvA