April 5 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK CEO - “AT THIS POINT I CLEARLY MADE A MISTAKE BY JUST DISMISSING FAKE NEWS AS CRAZY” - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK CEO - “WE CLEARLY SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE ALL ALONG” TO OVERSEE APP DEVELOPERS - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK CEO SAYS HE IS NOT AWARE OF ANY BOARD DISCUSSIONS ABOUT HIM STEPPING DOWN - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK CEO SAYS HE HAS NOT FIRED ANYONE FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL, TAKES RESPONSIBILITY HIMSELF - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK CEO SAYS “I DON’T THINK THERE’S BEEN ANY MEANINGFUL IMPACT” ON USER NUMBERS BUT ADDS “LOOK, IT’S NOT GOOD” - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK CEO ON EFFORT TO FIX FACEBOOK - “WE’RE PROBABLY A YEAR INTO A MASSIVE THREE-YEAR PUSH” - CONF CALL Further company coverage: