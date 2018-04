BRIEF-Facebook CFO Wehner Says There Is Potential For Some Impact On Revenue From EU's GDPR

April 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS 3 MILLION PEOPLE ARE ACTIVELY USING WHATSAPP BUSINESS -CONF CALL

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS HE WANTS VIRTUAL REALITY HEADSET OCULUS GO TO SHIP ‘SOON’; PRODUCT WAS ANNOUNCED IN OCTOBER - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK CFO DAVID WEHNER SAYS EU PRIVACY LAW MAY LEAD TO FLAT OR LOWER MAU, DAU IN EUROPE IN Q2 - CONF CALL

* CFO WEHNER SAYS THERE IS ‘POTENTIAL FOR SOME IMPACT ON REVENUE’ FROM EU LAW GDPR - CONF CALL

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE - CONF CALL

* CFO SAYS DAU ON FB REACHED 1.45 BILLION LED BY USER GROWTH IN INDIA, INDONESIA AND VIETNAM - CONF CALL

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS - CONF CALL

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS RECENT CHANGES TO FACEBOOK ‘ARE DOING WHAT WE EXPECTED THEY’D DO’ - CONF CALL

* CFO WEHNER SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON TIME SPENT ON THE NETWORK - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK - ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS: ‘THAT WAS AN IMPORTANT MOMENT TO BE ABLE TO GO AND HEAR WHAT PEOPLE ARE WONDERING ABOUT’

* FACEBOOK - CFO WEHNER SAYS INSTAGRAM IS ‘CONTRIBUTING NICELY’ TO AD REVENUE, DECLINES TO BREAK OUT DETAILED NUMBERS - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK - ZUCKERBERG SAYS MORE THAN 100 MILLION PEOPLE FOLLOW HASHTAGS ON INSTAGRAM - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK - COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS NO IMPACT ON REVENUE EXPECTED FROM AUDITS OF THIRD-PARTY APP DEVELOPERS - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK - ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY - CONF CALL

* FACEBOOK - COO SANDBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS 6 MILLION ADVERTISERS - CONF CALL