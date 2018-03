March 22 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “SO SORRY THAT WE LET MANY PEOPLE DOWN”- CNBC ‍​

* FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “IT IS OUR MISTAKE THAT WE DIDN’T VERIFY” THAT CAMBRIDGE DELETED DATA THAT THEY SAID THEY HAD- CNBC ‍​

* FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC ‍​

* FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG SAYS “EARNING TRUST IS MOST IMPORTANT THING WE DO” - CNBC

* FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC ‍​

* FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS WE DEFINITELY DIDN’T REALISE THE GRAVITY OF THIS ISSUE- CNBC ‍​

* FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS IN THE PAST WEEK “WE SPOKE TOO SLOWLY”- CNBC ‍​

* FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “WE’RE OPEN TO REGULATION”- CNBC ‍​

* FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS "MASSIVELY RAMPING HIRING" AT CO- CNBC ‍​