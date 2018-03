March 21 (Reuters) - Sue Desmond-Hellman, a member of the Facebook Inc board of directors and the CEO of the Gates Foundation, released a statement praising Facebook management.

* DIRECTOR SUE DESMOND-HELLMAN SAYS CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG AND COO SHERYL SANDBERG ‘KNOW HOW SERIOUS’ DATA SCANDAL IS -STATEMENT

* FACEBOOK DIRECTOR DESMOND-HELLMAN SAYS ZUCKERBERG, SANDBERG ‘ARE INSTRUMENTAL’ TO COMPANY’S FUTURE Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Ingram)