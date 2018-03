BRIEF-Facebook Ends Explore Feed Test

March 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS ENDING EXPLORE FEED; ALSO DISCONTINUING EXPLORE FEED BOOKMARK GLOBALLY THIS WEEK‍​

* FACEBOOK SAYS FEEDBACK ON EXPLORE FEED SUGGESTS CO MADE IT HARDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE TEST COUNTRIES TO ACCESS IMPORTANT INFORMATION

* FACEBOOK SAYS FEEDBACK ON EXPLORE FEED SUGGESTS THAT CO DIDN’T COMMUNICATE IT CLEARLY

* FACEBOOK SAYS CONCLUDED THAT "EXPLORE ISN'T AN EFFECTIVE WAY FOR PEOPLE TO DISCOVER NEW CONTENT ON FACEBOOK"