Nov 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK INC - ‍ CO, RED HAT, GOOGLE, IBM ANNOUNCED EFFORTS TO PROMOTE ADDITIONAL PREDICTABILITY IN OPEN SOURCE LICENSING​

* FACEBOOK INC - CO, RED HAT, GOOGLE, IBM HAVE COMMITTED TO EXTEND ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO CURE OPEN SOURCE LICENSE COMPLIANCE ERRORS AND MISTAKES​‍