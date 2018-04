BRIEF-Facebook Inc Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $1.69

April 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.69

* DAUS WERE 1.45 BILLION ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* HEADCOUNT WAS 27,742 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 48% YEAR-OVER-YEAR.

* QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MILLION VERSUS $7,857 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* MAUS WERE 2.20 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MILLION VERSUS $8,032 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35, REVENUE VIEW $11.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “ARE TAKING A BROADER VIEW OF OUR RESPONSIBILITY AND INVESTING TO MAKE SURE OUR SERVICES ARE USED FOR GOOD”

* QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PERCENT VERSUS 41 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FACEBOOK - MOBILE ADVERTISING REVENUE REPRESENTED ABOUT 91% OF ADVERTISING REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2018, UP FROM ABOUT 85% OF ADVERTISING REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2017

* IN APRIL 2018, INCREASED AMOUNT AUTHORIZED UNDER OUR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY AN ADDITIONAL $9.0 BILLION

* FACEBOOK‘S MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS “DESPITE FACING IMPORTANT CHALLENGES, OUR COMMUNITY AND BUSINESS ARE OFF TO A STRONG START IN 2018”

* FACEBOOK - BOARD ORIGINALLY AUTHORIZED REPURCHASES OF UP TO $6.0 BILLION OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK UNDER REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION.