BRIEF-Facebook Inc Says To Update News Feed Ranking Over Next Few Months

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK INC SAYS OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS, IT’LL BE MAKING UPDATES TO RANKING SO “PEOPLE HAVE MORE OPPORTUNITIES TO INTERACT WITH THE PEOPLE THEY CARE ABOUT‍​”

* FACEBOOK INC SAYS WITH NEWS FEED UPDATE, IT WILL PRIORITIZE POSTS THAT SPARK CONVERSATIONS AND MEANINGFUL INTERACTIONS BETWEEN PEOPLE

* FACEBOOK SAYS WITH NEW UPDATE, IT “WILL PREDICT WHICH POSTS YOU MIGHT WANT TO INTERACT WITH YOUR FRIENDS ABOUT, AND SHOW THESE POSTS HIGHER IN FEED”

* FACEBOOK SAYS WITH THE UPDATES, PAGES MAY SEE THEIR REACH, VIDEO WATCH TIME AND REFERRAL TRAFFIC DECREASE

* FACEBOOK SAYS WITH THE UPDATES, PAGE POSTS THAT GENERATE CONVERSATION BETWEEN PEOPLE WILL SHOW HIGHER IN NEWS FEED