BRIEF-Facebook Is Seeing Weakening In Ad Business In Countries Taking Aggressive Actions To Reduce Covid-19 Spread

March 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS IN MANY OF COUNTRIES HIT HARDEST BY THE VIRUS, TOTAL MESSAGING INCREASED MORE THAN 50% OVER LAST MONTH

* FACEBOOK SAYS IN PLACES HIT HARDEST BY VIRUS, VOICE AND VIDEO CALLING HAVE MORE THAN DOUBLED ON MESSENGER & WHATSAPP

* FACEBOOK SAYS IN ITALY, CO SEEN UP TO 70% MORE TIME SPENT ACROSS APPS SINCE THE VIRUS CRISIS ARRIVED IN THE COUNTRY

* FACEBOOK SAYS SEEN WEAKENING IN ADS BUSINESS IN COUNTRIES TAKING AGGRESSIVE ACTIONS TO REDUCE SPREAD OF COVID-19

* FACEBOOK SAYS “WE DON’T MONETIZE MANY OF THE SERVICES WHERE WE’RE SEEING INCREASED ENGAGEMENT”

* FACEBOOK SAYS USAGE GROWTH FROM COVID-19 IS UNPRECEDENTED ACROSS INDUSTRY AND CO IS EXPERIENCING NEW RECORDS IN USAGE ALMOST EVERY DAY

* FACEBOOK SAYS TO HELP ALLEVIATE POTENTIAL NETWORK CONGESTION, CO IS TEMPORARILY REDUCING BIT RATES FOR VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM IN SOME REGIONS

* FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING TESTING & FURTHER PREPARING SO CO CAN QUICKLY RESPOND TO ANY PROBLEMS THAT MIGHT ARISE WITH SERVICES