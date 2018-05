May 8 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK - JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018

* FACEBOOK - FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS Source text: (bit.ly/2ojL4Nm) Further company coverage: