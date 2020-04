BRIEF-Facebook Prompts Group Admins To Share Covid-19 Broadcasts From Health Authorities

April 7 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* WE PROMPT GROUP ADMINS TO SHARE LIVE BROADCASTS ABOUT COVID-19 FROM HEALTH AUTHORITIES LIKE CDC, WHO

* PARTNERED WITH CDC TO DEVELOP CURRICULUM IN LEARNING UNITS TOOL THAT GROUP ADMINS CAN SHARE TO HELP STAY SAFE DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* MORE THAN DOUBLED THE NUMBER OF STATE & LOCAL GOVERNMENTS & HEALTH AGENCIES ONBOARDED TO FACEBOOK LOCAL ALERTS

* SHOW MEMBERS OF COVID-19 RELATED GROUPS AN EDUCATIONAL POP-UP DIRECTING THEM TO CREDIBLE INFORMATION FROM HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS