March 23 (Reuters) -

* FACEBOOK EXECS. ARE REACHING OUT TO ADVERTISING TRADE BODIES, MARKETERS, MAJOR AD AGENCIES TO TELL THEM IT IS WORKING TO AUDIT ALL APPS ON PLATFORM- WSJ

* FACEBOOK IS REASSURING ADVERTISERS AND USERS THAT INDIVIDUALS' PERSONAL DATA IS BEING PROTECTED- WSJ