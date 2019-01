Jan 31 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS REMOVING COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR FROM IRAN

* SAYS ON JAN 31, REMOVED MULTIPLE PAGES, GROUPS AND ACCOUNTS THAT ENGAGED IN COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR ON FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

* FACEBOOK, ON REMOVING COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR FROM IRAN - TAKING DOWN PAGES, GROUPS, ACCOUNTS BASED ON THEIR BEHAVIOR, NOT CONTENT THEY POST

* SAYS REMOVED 783 PAGES, GROUPS AND ACCOUNTS FOR ENGAGING IN COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR TIED TO IRAN

* SAYS SHARED INFORMATION ABOUT INVESTIGATION INTO IRANIAN COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR WITH U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT, THE U.S. CONGRESS

* SAYS SHARED INFORMATION ABOUT INVESTIGATION INTO IRANIAN COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR WITH POLICYMAKERS IN IMPACTED COUNTRIES

* SAYS PAGE ADMINISTRATORS, ACCOUNT OWNERS OF THE REMOVED PAGES TYPICALLY REPRESENTED THEMSELVES AS LOCALS, POSTED NEWS STORIES ON CURRENT EVENTS

* SAYS SOME OF THE ACTIVITY ON PAGES REMOVED FOR COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR FROM IRAN, DATES BACK TO 2010

* SAYS ABOUT 2 MILLION ACCOUNTS FOLLOWED AT LEAST ONE OF THE REMOVED PAGES THAT COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR TIED TO IRAN

* SAYS ABOUT 1,600 ACCOUNTS JOINED AT LEAST ONE OF THESE REMOVED GROUPS THAT COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR TIED TO IRAN

* SAYS MORE THAN 254,000 ACCOUNTS FOLLOWED AT LEAST ONE OF THE REMOVED INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS THAT COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR TIED TO IRAN

* SAYS 8 EVENTS HOSTED BY ACCOUNTS LINKED TO COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR FROM IRAN, CO CANNOT CONFIRM WHETHER ANY OF THESE EVENTS OCCURRED