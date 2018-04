BRIEF-Facebook Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Total Compensation For 2017 Was $8.9 Mln Vs $5.8 Mln Last Year

April 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK INC SAYS CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $8.9 MILLION VERSUS $5.8 MILLION LAST YEAR

* FACEBOOK INC SAYS COO SHERYL SANDBERG’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $25.2 MLN VS $24.5 MLN IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* FACEBOOK INC SAYS CTO MIKE SCHROEPFER’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $22.4 MLN VS $16.5 MLN IN FY 2016

* FACEBOOK SAYS CFO DAVID WEHNER'S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $22.4 MLN VS $16.5 MLN LAST YEAR Source text: (bit.ly/2qvs02G) Further company coverage: