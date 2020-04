April 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS ON THURSDAY, A FEDERAL COURT OFFICIALLY APPROVED AGREEMENT FACEBOOK REACHED WITH FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION LAST JULY - BLOG

* FACEBOOK SAYS THURSDAY'S FEDERAL COURT APPROVAL CONCLUDES FTC’S PROBE THAT BEGAN AFTER EVENTS SURROUNDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN 2018 - BLOG Source: bit.ly/2VVG9oC Further company coverage: