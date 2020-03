BRIEF-Facebook Says Filed Lawsuit In Arizona Against Namecheap & Its Proxy Service, Whoisguard

March 5 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK INC - FILED A LAWSUIT IN ARIZONA AGAINST NAMECHEAP, A DOMAIN NAME REGISTRAR, AS WELL AS ITS PROXY SERVICE, WHOISGUARD

* FACEBOOK INC - SENT NOTICES TO WHOISGUARD BETWEEN OCTOBER 2018 AND FEBRUARY 2020

* FACEBOOK INC - FOUND THAT NAMECHEAP’S PROXY SERVICE, WHOISGUARD, REGISTERED OR USED 45 DOMAIN NAMES THAT IMPERSONATED FACEBOOK AND ITS SERVICES

* FACEBOOK INC - DESPITE WHOISGUARD'S OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ABOUT INFRINGING DOMAIN NAMES, THEY DECLINED TO COOPERATE