BRIEF-Facebook Says Information Of Up To 87 Mln People May Have Been Shared With Cambridge Analytica

April 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* BELIEVE FACEBOOK INFORMATION OF UP TO 87 MILLION PEOPLE, MOSTLY IN THE U.S., MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

* STARTING APRIL 4, CO TO APPROVE ALL APPS REQUESTING ACCESS TO INFORMATION LIKE CHECK-INS, LIKES, PHOTOS, POSTS, VIDEOS, AMONG OTHERS

* TO ALSO NO LONGER ALLOW APPS TO ASK FOR ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION LIKE RELIGIOUS OR POLITICAL VIEWS, NEWS READING, AMONG OTHERS

* NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS

* REVIEWED CALL & TEXT HISTORY FEATURE TO CONFIRM THAT CO DOES NOT COLLECT CONTENT OF MESSAGES, AND WILL DELETE ALL LOGS OLDER THAN 1 YEAR