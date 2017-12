BRIEF-Facebook Says Introduces New Gaming Features on Messenger

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS LAUNCHING NEW LIVE STREAMING CAPABILITY VIA FACEBOOK LIVE THAT MAKES IT SIMPLE TO PLAY AND SHARE GAMING EXPERIENCES ON MESSENGER

* FACEBOOK INC SAYS LAUNCHING GLOBALLY IN EARLY 2018 IS ANGRY BIRDS, A NEW GAME BUILT FOR MESSENGER

* FACEBOOK SAYS IT IS GOING TO BEGIN A TEST SOON THAT WILL ENABLE PEOPLE TO PLAY GAMES WITH EACH OTHER WHILE VIDEO CHATTING

* FACEBOOK SAYS FEATURE THAT ENABLES PEOPLE TO PLAY GAMES WHILE VIDEO CHATTING TO BE INTRODUCED EARLY 2018; 'WORDS WITH FRIENDS' WILL BE FIRST GAME TO USE IT Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2zZfyec] Further company coverage: