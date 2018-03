BRIEF-Facebook Says Pursuing Forensic Audits To Investigate Cambridge Analytica Claims

March 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK SAYS PURSUING FORENSIC AUDITS TO INVESTIGATE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS

* FACEBOOK SAYS ‍​HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

* FACEBOOK SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO COMPLY & AFFORD FORENSICS FIRM COMPLETE ACCESS TO THEIR SERVERS AND SYSTEMS

* FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL

* FACEBOOK, ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS INVESTIGATION, SAYS KOGAN HAS GIVEN VERBAL AGREEMENT TO SUBMIT AUDIT; WYLIE HAS THUS FAR DECLINED

* INVESTIGATION IS PART OF REVIEW TO DETERMINE ACCURACY OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS THAT FACEBOOK DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS

* FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED ‍​

* FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE "A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK'S POLICIES"