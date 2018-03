BRIEF-Facebook Says Suspending Cambridge Analytica And Strategic Communication Laboratories Group From Its Platform

March 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* SAYS SUSPENDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION LABORATORIES (SCL) GROUP FROM FACEBOOK‍​

* IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES

* KOGAN VIOLATED PLATFORM POLICIES BY PASSING DATA FROM AN APP THAT WAS USING FACEBOOK LOGIN TO SCL/CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

* FACEBOOK-ABOUT 270,000 PEOPLE DOWNLOADED THE APP THAT GAVE KOGAN TO ACCESS INFORMATION SUCH AS CITY ON THEIR PROFILE, OR CONTENT THEY HAD LIKED