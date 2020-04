April 14 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK INC -TODAY, WHO LAUNCHED AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE ON MESSENGER TO PROVIDE ACCURATE AND TIMELY INFORMATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FACEBOOK INC - PEOPLE WILL NOW BE ABLE TO MESSAGE WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT COVID-19 AND GET QUICK ANSWERS FOR FREE ON MESSENGER

* FACEBOOK INC - WHO CREATED INTERACTIVE MESSENGER EXPERIENCE TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS WITH SUPPORT FROM SPRINKLR